In a move set to enhance player experience, the popular multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight has unveiled its ambitious Quality of Life Initiative for 2025, with the first phase set to roll out from April to June.

Dead by Daylight, developed by Behaviour Interactive, pits one player in the role of a ruthless killer against four players who must work together as survivors to evade capture and escape. Known for its intense gameplay and nail-biting chases, the game has amassed a large, dedicated community since its release in 2016.

The new Quality of Life Initiative aims to address common player grievances and streamline gameplay. Here’s a closer look at some key updates in Phase 1:

Surrender Feature: Players can now surrender in scenarios where all remaining Survivors are slugged (incapacitated but not dead) or when all remaining Survivors are bots. This feature allows players to end the trial without the frustration of prolonging an unwinnable match, while still retaining earned Bloodpoints and avoiding the Disconnect Penalty.

Gamma Adjustments: To enhance visibility, players can now adjust Gamma settings on all platforms. This feature aims to improve gameplay without compromising the game’s distinct atmospheric and artistic direction.

Go-Next Prevention: The team is introducing measures to deter players who intentionally attempt to end games prematurely by failing Skill Checks or engaging in other disruptive behaviors. Offending players will receive a Disconnection Penalty Point and lose a Grade, promoting fair play and a better gaming environment for all.

Emblem-based Multiplier: Dedicated players who endure challenging matches will be rewarded. The Emblem-based multiplier grants additional Bloodpoints in subsequent trials, providing an incentive to stick through tough games and promote perseverance.

To accommodate the scope of this initiative, Behaviour Interactive has delayed several upcoming releases, including Chapters, Rifts, Events Modifiers, and Collections.

Player feedback to this announcement has been mostly positive, with many long-time streamers looking forward to many of the changes while some remain cautiously optimistic. The shift in development does mark a significant departure in Behaviour’s usual plans for Dead by Daylight with new content coming out every three months.

As Dead by Daylight embarks on this new chapter, hopefully players can look forward to a more seamless and rewarding gaming experience, making those terrifying trials all the more thrilling.

What do you make of these quality of life updates?

