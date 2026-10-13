The BBC has commissioned a two-part documentary on J.K. Rowling, and its second episode will examine her views on gender identity, “which place her at the heart of increasingly bitter online exchanges.” Rowling will not be interviewed.

The film, working title J.K. Rowling, is made by Rogan Scotland and was greenlit by BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer. It is being shopped at MIPCOM and is due on the BBC next year, after HBO’s Harry Potter series premieres in December.

Two Parts, Two Very Different Subjects

The first episode “will spotlight the creation of Harry Potter and the stratospheric success of the wizarding universe created by Rowling.” The second “will examine her interventions on Scottish independence, feminism, free speech, and gender identity, which place her at the heart of increasingly bitter online exchanges.”

The series draws on archive material, Rowling’s words and interviews with people who worked with her. The National reports two 60-minute episodes. Deadline describes the film as exploring “the author’s dramatic rise, cultural influence, and contested legacy.”

Simon Young, the BBC’s head of history commissioning, is the only person Deadline quotes: “Thirty years after the publication of the first Harry Potter book, there feels like no better time for the BBC to explore one of the towering figures of British literature.” He continued: “No cultural history of Britain in the 21st century would be complete without the story of the boy wizard that J.K. Rowling created, the publishing and film-making phenomenon that she spawned, or the polarising public figure she has become.”

Who Is Making It, and Who Is Not Talking

The BBC commissioned Rogan Productions, the company behind Grenfell: Uncovered, and the film is made by Rogan Scotland. Commissioners named by Deadline are Jack Bootle, head of specialist factual commissioning, and Louise Thornton, head of multi-platform commissioning at BBC Scotland. The executive producers are James Rogan and Mark Hedgecoe.

Deadline reports that “Rowling will not be interviewed for the documentary, but is aware that it is being produced.” Film Stories reports she is not believed to have been involved. No presenter, director or list of contributors has been announced.

Rogan told Mediashotz the film looks at “how her unflinching personal beliefs have sparked a fraught and divisive dialogue that continues to this day.” David Harron of BBC Scotland called Rowling “arguably one of the most influential figures in the literary and wider media worlds.”

Licence-Fee Money for a Film the Subject Won’t Join

The BBC is funded mainly by the licence fee that British households pay, and BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer are all BBC services. Deadline’s report does not give a budget or say how the production is financed. It also does not say who the interviewees are.

That leaves the questions the BBC has not answered. Who speaks in episode two, and do any of them share Rowling’s position on sex and gender? Will the film put her April 2025 post, “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” in front of viewers as a victory lap or as a provocation? And does a BBC that has not yet seen its own film’s final cut get to call the result impartial?

Six Years of Being Cancelled

The pressure on Rowling goes back to June 2020, when she mocked a headline that used the phrase “people who menstruate” and drew a firestorm of criticism. Daniel Radcliffe responded with an essay on The Trevor Project’s website that included the line “Transgender women are women.” Emma Watson posted on Twitter, without naming Rowling, that “Trans people are who they say they are.”

Rowling did not back down. In April 2024 she answered a supporter who expected Radcliffe and Watson to apologize, writing “Not safe, I’m afraid,” and said celebrities who backed “a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights” should save their apologies for others.

The pile-on has reached the franchise’s own fans. Wil Wheaton, the subject of an earlier Fandom Pulse report, replied on Threads to a user asking whether people were watching the new Harry Potter series: “As so many have said, f*** no we aren’t, we are standing with trans people.” The post is the latest example of a celebrity telling fans to boycott a series Rowling is attached to.

A Mixed Relationship With the Corporation

Deadline notes that “Rowling has a mixed relationship with the BBC. She has collaborated successfully with the BBC on adapting her Strike novels, but she has been critical of the corporation’s reporting on trans rights.”

The timing is deliberate. The BBC film is being shopped at MIPCOM now and will premiere next year, after HBO’s Harry Potter series arrives in December. The first episode rides the franchise’s return, and the second puts the author’s gender-identity views in front of the same audience.

With Rowling declining to take part, the BBC calling her “polarising” in its own commissioning language and the film arriving beside HBO’s Harry Potter launch, will the BBC give viewers a documentary about her work or a trial of her views?

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