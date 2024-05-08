Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
May 8, 2024

For the Emperor's sake, stop butchering lore.

If you want a game that embraces the rainbow brigade, make your own game, your own characters and your own stories.

But you won't, because nobody would buy them.

Vulkan
May 10, 2024

I have the BattleTech video game on Steam but now I know to avoid anything else to do with BattleTech!! Cheers.

