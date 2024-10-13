This week, Disney Star Wars put a transgender clone trooper into a children’s book to push the grooming agenda. Now, Battletech writer Bryan Young is claiming that brainwashing children into body mutilation is completely age-appropriate.

That Park Place exposed a new agenda for Star Wars with a transgender clone trooper named Sister. A new book called “The Secrets of the Clone Troopers” has the character in it, which shows the character having trans flag painted colors on the armor (a non-sensical choice for a story set in a galaxy far, far away).

The most insidious part, however, is that the book is described as aimed at “young readers.” It’s a 32-page picture book for children between the ages of five and seven, a clear grooming product by Disney Star Wars.

The character first appeared in a prose novel called Queen’s Hope by author EK Johnston as a background character who interacted with Anakin. The author wrote about the trans clone trooper, “Her name is Sister, because her brothers wanted to make sure everyone knew that she belonged.”

EK Johnston admitted the trans clone trooper was directed by Lucasfilm Story Group to be inserted into the novel, saying in a prior interview, “Story Group was wondering if you could make Tepoh a trans character instead. And I thought about it for 10 seconds and like, ‘No, I can’t.’ It’s not like flipping a switch in this case. … And then I was like, but you did ask for another Anakin scene. So what if I just gave you a trans character in addition to Tepoh. And Sister was an idea that I’d been floating around for a couple months at that point, and I knew that it was going to be a short scene. I knew that it was going to be very unsubtle. And I knew that I wanted it to be with Anakin because I wanted it to be one of his most like Jake Lloyd moments in the whole book. […] I really wanted that kind of innocence, that genuineness, that immediate acceptance to shine through in that scene.”

Now, another science fiction writer has entered the fray to defend the choice of grooming children intentionally. Bryan Young replied to a Facebook thread on the topic, “Sister is a great character and the headline seems to imply maybe it’s not appropriate for all ages, but it totally is. I don’t understand the uproar here.”

Battletech fans understood that encouraging little children to mental illness and body mutilation is child abuse. One fan, Adam Veazie, told him directly, “go mutilate your kids some more. Idiot!!”

Other Battletech fans also piled on the controversial author from Catalyst Game Labs,

Bryan Young upset Battletech fans earlier this year by claiming the character Anastasius Focht was transgender, continuing to double down despite the character creator Michael A. Stackpole confirming otherwise.

Clearly, Bryan Young is far more interested in pushing dangerous identity politics agendas through science fiction than the actual writing. His most recent Battletech novella, released in August, doesn’t have many reviews, implying that not a lot of people bought the book. One reviewer who’s a verified purchase says, “if you want to read young adult fiction in the LGBTQ+ genre? This stream of mediocrity may (or may not) be for you.”

As more activists destroy properties like Star Wars and Battletech, more readers are tuning out and going elsewhere. Regardless, it’s evil to try to push these adult sexual fetishes on children, and authors like Bryan Young should be ashamed of themselves.

What do you think of Battletech Author Bryan Young cheering for the transgender clone trooper in Star Wars being aimed at young children? Leave a comment and let us know.

