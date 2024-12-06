Battletech seems to have more than enough controversy on its hands with Catalyst Game Labs mishandling the property in recent years, but now embattled author Bryan Young is broadcasting disordered “he/they” pronouns in promotion of a book signing event.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Battletech fans. Even though a long-awaited Kickstarter campaign is finally fulfilling, the fiction has been co-opted by woke activists who want to change the property from what it was.

Catalyst Game Labs, who owns the property, has been pushing extreme leftist agendas through their products for years, including the “Battletech Pride Anthology 2023” which features a mech with gay pride flags on it and a subtitle “Queer Tales from the Inner Sphere.” Why they would make a virtue signal about a game of mechs destroying each other is unclear, but the people now working at companies like this and Games Workshop can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to inserting their sexual fetishes into everything.

The company stood with an activist who goes by the name Faith McClosky, who harassed Blaine Pardoe out of the company. On top of that, fans were shocked by leaked messages from Catalyst’s support team that involved a former Battletech author and Demo Team member going by the name of ‘Robin,’ who was doxing a community member by revealing their home address on Google Maps. According to the e-mail, Robin was quietly fired, and it looked like no one would hear about this incident.

In terms of the official loremasters, Bryan Young has been attempting to subvert Battletech for some time. He garnered a lot of unwanted attention earlier this year when a character, Anastasius Focht, from the novels, was always meant to be trans when it’s clearly not the case.

Bryan Young posted in a thread about the topic, saying, “Oh! It’s also heavily implied Anastasis Focht is trans. I forgot about that one. So I guess Blood of Kerensky.”

When a fan followed up about the alleged implication, Bryan Young said, “Ulric presents it as a theory when he’s trying to work out who Focht is, and Stackpole has implied it after the fact in in person conversations, but yeah, in that trilogy.”

Battletech expert Mage Leader, author of the novel And Hell Followed With Him, explained to Fandom Pulse, “Focht is a beloved Battletech character, the man most responsible for stopping the Clan Invasion of 3052. Focht was originally a member of Steiner nobility who fled during certain political power plays, and was given a position in the neutral military branch of ComStar (think a heavily armed version of AT&T with no competitors). He assumed the name and identity of Anastasius Focht as an Alias to protect his true identity. It seems that Young is attempting to twist this into some form of trans representation.”

Bryan Young also voiced his approval of putting transgender clone troopers into Star Wars books when another controversy broke out about grooming children. “Sister is a great character and the headline seems to imply maybe it’s not appropriate for all ages, but it totally is. I don’t understand the uproar here.”

Now, Bryan Young is on the precipice of a new release of a Battletech novel, yet another one with a strong, female lead.tytled Voidbreaker. As he’s making the rounds to book stores, he wants to virtue signal fake genders and mental illness again with broadcasting “he/they” pronouns. He did so in an advertisement for the signing occurring at Under The Umbrella in Salt Lake City, UT.

It seems he will push this disordered agenda wherever he goes, which leaves Battletech fans wondering what kind of content he’ll be inserting into his new novel.

