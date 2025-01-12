Battletech writer Blaine Pardoe and Punisher creator Mike Baron are no strangers to cancel culture, but they also understand life after cancelation by woke activists is a better space as it “frees you up to do the stuff you want to do.”

The main cancelation with Blaine Pardoe started when Catalyst Game Labs decided to turn petty over Blaine Pardoe’s political leanings as the science fiction publishing industry took a hard turn left over the last decade. In a blog titled “My Publisher Canceled Me in Favor of an Activist Who Threatened My Life,” Pardoe details, “After 37 years of writing for the series, I found myself canceled for voicing my conservative beliefs.”

Mike Baron also faced cancelation as he came under attack after revealing his conservative politics. He’s faced denigration from his former Nexus partner Steve Rude as well as attacks from Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone to try to push him out of the mainstream comic industry, despite his legendary work on The Punisher and The Flash.

Both men teamed up for a new book called Tenure, an action thriller set in modern times with a poignant message against wokeism.

Blaine Pardoe and Mike Baron took to the John A. Douglas YouTube channel to talk about the book, where Blaine Pardoe opened up about life after cancel culture.

“My wife has said I wish they’d canceled you sooner,” Pardoe said. “You’re making more money, you’ve got better fans, you’re selling more stuff, you’re much happier than you’ve been in a long time. I don’t want anybody to have to go through this.”

“In a lot of respects, cancel culture frees you up to do stuff you want to do without all its burdens,” he concluded.

While both men are enjoying successes in recent years with Blaine Pardoe outselling recent Battletech offerings with his Land & Sea books, and Mike Baron having a huge crowdfunding success with his Private American, Tenure seems to be getting suppressed.

Mike Baron spoke to Fandom Pulse, “Facebook and X are throttling any news of our book. Blaine says it's because there's a gun on the cover. I think it's because of the heterodoxy.”

Amazon does have a history of causing problems when there’s guns on the cover, however, that generally has to do with the back-end Amazon ads not serving more than any other kind of suppression.

With the story of Tenure, it is a giant blow to wokeism, which is something that could have issues for the Amazon algorithm.

Regardless, both men are producing the best work of their careers in fiction, and Tenure is no exception. Fans of Baron and Pardoe have shown joy in their latest offering, including YouTube Star Razorfist, who posted, “If you're jonesing for a classic, Death Wish/The Punisher style vigilante to be unleashed on the evils of the modern age? You really need to give 'Tenure' a look.”

