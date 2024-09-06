Blaine Pardoe has been the target of massive attacks from activists inside Catalyst Game Labs and a woke Battletech community trying to corrupt the once-fun war gaming property. The Land & Sea and Mech Warrior author is fighting back by announcing a lawsuit against the I.P.’s owner, Topps Corporation.

In an article earlier this week, Fandom Pulse detailed Catalyst Game Labs’ terrible treatment of Blaine Pardoe over his conservative political leanings. Despite being fan-favorite writers, they do everything they can to erase his contributions and attack the sci-fi author.

The main cancelation with Blaine Pardoe started when Catalyst Game Labs decided to turn petty over Blaine Pardoe’s political leanings as the science fiction publishing industry took a hard turn left over the last decade. In a blog titled “My Publisher Canceled Me in Favor of an Activist Who Threatened My Life,” Pardoe details, “After 37 years of writing for the series, I found myself canceled for voicing my conservative beliefs.”

While Blaine Pardoe has been fighting back by creating excellent creator-owned science fiction over the last several years with fan favorites like Land & Sea and speaking out against woke thought policing in publishing, now he’s taken a bigger step in introducing a lawsuit against Topps Corporation over a breach of contract from how they treated him.

Pardoe said in a blog post:



On August 5, I filed a lawsuit against Topps Corporation for violation of our contract regarding my legacy BattleTech and MechWarrior titles. This isn’t the first time I have had to bring a suit against them, more on that at a later date. Suffice it to say I was successful the last time I did this and believe I will be this time.

For the last two years, Topps has failed to pay me royalties on the original BattleTech and MechWarrior titles I wrote. The last time I was paid was when CGL severed our future relationship. This lawsuit covers my books prior to those printed by Catalyst from the FASA and WizKids era which are royalty based. Before filing this suit I reached out to Topps General Counsel via email, voice mail, and my lawyer sent them a certified letter outlining the terms and conditions they violated in our contract. They declined to respond, forcing me down this path.

I was willing to grant them the assumption this was a simple clerical oversight on their part. When they did not respond to my attempts to resolve this, I could only assume this was a purposeful act. I guess it wasn’t enough for my exile from BattleTech. Now they are collecting money on my books and not giving me my legal share of those proceeds.

Blaine Pardoe joins conservatives fighting back against corporations who corporations wantonly discriminate against by using the tools of lawfare. In recent years, we’ve seen fantasy author Vox Day successfully combat the crowdfunding platform IndieGoGo for causing problems for him, and most notably, we’ve seen Star Wars actress Gina Carano sue Disney in her ongoing battle over wrongful termination.

These companies have treated creatives poorly, and ironically, as they’ve preached diversity and inclusivity, they’ve brought problems on themselves by excluding Christians and conservatives at all costs.

What do you think of Blaine Pardoe fighting back against Battletech owners Topps Corporation? Leave a comment and let us know.

