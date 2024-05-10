Land & Sea: Paradise

Blaine Pardoe is one of the legends of Battletech, an author who created countless books for mech readers to enjoy throughout the years. In 2022, however, he published a blog about how Catalyst Game Labs mistreated him and blacklisted him over politics. Blaine Pardoe isn’t the kind of guy to lay down without a fight, however, and since then he cultivated a new mech sci-fi series, Land And Sea, which has delighted fans on Amazon with its rich worldbuilding and hard-hitting action Pardoe’s writing is known for.

Now, Land And Sea comes to IndieGoGo as a graphic novel. The new comic book is 48-pages as Blaine Pardoe teams up with an awesome indie writer in Scott McCullough, who’s written great comics himself with his Doorkickers series.

This new graphic novel in the Land And Sea series is a standalone story in the world, which is designed to be an ongoing series to be an excellent companion to the novels. If you haven’t read the books yet, this is a great place to start, and if you are a fan of the series, this comic will add great visuals and depth to the world you already love.

The IndieGoGo pitch reads as follows:

LAND&SEA is a near-future world wracked with conflict and peril, and that was before an alien invasion from the sea. This is a world where state-of-the-art weapons, ASHURS, go toe to toe with the biological terrors from the void of space by way of the deep black sea.

LAND&SEA brings you unique human stories framed by a world at war. Humans seek a better life, and heroes are ready to take risks for their friends and family. Organized militaries devolve into scrappy bands of survivors who seek to defend their plot from aliens and other more human threats.

Our story, the first in a line of graphic novel stories, takes place in Hawaii. This paradise is corrupted on day one of the alien invasion, an early victim to the ‘Fish’ probing attacks. We will follow a band of military and civilians who are picking up the pieces in the face of what seems like a certain fate at the inhuman hands of the aquatic invaders. Veterans, Military, and Civilians work together to save as many as possible and strike a blow against the seemingly unstoppable foe from the deep.

This is a 48-page graphic novel that tells the first chapter of an ongoing story in the wider LAND&SEA universe. These characters are separate and distinct from those in the novels. This is a fully coordinated campaign, and its events and ‘lore’ will impact the wider universe. If you are new to LAND&SEA, this is an excellent way to dip your toes and learn more about it.

If you are already a fan of Blaine Pardoe’s novel series, you won’t want to miss this one either. Blaine and Scott teamed up to craft this story and integrate it into the wider continuity of the universe.

We will offer unique perks and some opportunities for those new to the series and die-hard fans.

You can back the Land and Sea graphic novel on IndieGoGo here.