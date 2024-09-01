Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notorious P.A.T.'s avatar
Notorious P.A.T.
Sep 1, 2024

Please can we bury the phrase "identify as" in a shallow, unmarked grave out back? That warping of language only helps those who believe there is no objective reality.

Reply
Share
The Stricken Land's avatar
The Stricken Land
Sep 1, 2024

Clowns like Young will always unemployed themselves in the end by destroying the IP’s they claim to love. It’s just a shame they take those IP’s with them. Hopefully the Battletech lore is too established and embedded to become a victim of a Bolshevik purity spiral.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture