Dave
Feb 8, 2024

I am always surprised when developers blame the customers instead of themselves for a product not being bought. The actual seller on the ground is telling Chip something and it's ignored or mocked. It was a data point about a problem that needs solving, not a personal attack.

US comics are dead. I went from a buyer, to pirating/viewing them online, and now I can't even be bothered to read them for free online. It's just that uninteresting. Arkhaven is rushing to fill in the gap; however to satiate my old hunger for reading comics I frequent Korean/Chinese comics online nowadays. While I liked japanese stuff and still do, the Korea/Chinese comics have managed lighting fast micro-sized bulk content production. Instead of pulling this month's 6 issues of US comics I liked to read, it's now checking on 6 online comics of updates.

