Warner Bros. Animation announced that is has begun work on an animated adaptation of DC’s iconic Knightfall storyline and the first part is set to arrive sometime next year.

The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Animation’s “The Art Knight: Batman in Animation" panel at New York Comic Con earlier this month.

The first part of the adaptation will see Batman react to Bane freeing all the criminals and psychopaths he had worked so hard to lock up in Arkham Asylum.

As noted above, the films are based on the epic that began in 1993 that was worked on by a who’s who of DC talent including Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle, and Jim Balent.

The series introduced Bane who arrives in Gotham and orchestrates a meticulous plan to break down and destroy Batman. That plan involves freeing Batman’s villains and forcing him to the brink of exhaustion.

Once Batman has been worn down attempting to bring all the freed criminals to heel, Bane confronts him and breaks his back leaving him paralyzed and unable to continue his crime fighting crusade. However, Jean-Paul Valley aka Azrael takes up the Bat mantle, but uses much more aggressive and violent tactics that distance him from Batman’s tired and true allies such as Robin and Nightwing.

While Jean-Paul Valley has taken up the mantle, Bruce Wayne works to rehabilitate himself both spiritually and physically. He is eventually able to do so and confronts Azrael and reclaims the mantle of Batman.

The first animated film that is already in production was written by Jeremy Adams. Jeff Wamester is directing. Rick Morales is a supervising producer. Other produces include Jim Kreig and Kimberly S. Moreau. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are executive producers.

