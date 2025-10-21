Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
Oct 22

I hope the voice acting is a comparable talent to the ones who wrote it.

To me, at least, Batman will always be Kevin Conroy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture