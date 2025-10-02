Longtime DC Comics artist, the creator of Bane, and the owner of Compass Comics Graham Nolan was not a fan of James Gunn’s Superman film.

Nolan shared his thoughts on Gunn’s latest film writing on Facebook, “Superman has one histrionic outburst after another and wonders why he’s mistrusted? Way too beta.”

He did not stop there. Nolan continued, “His parents are from Kansas and sound and act like they were inbred in Kentucky. It’s a narrative mess as scenes jump confusingly. Too many characters with no intro to who they are. I know Steve Lombard’s background but a normy doesn’t.”

“Perry White smokes a cigar with no smoke or ash,” he also observed. “Calling fight plays during a fight? That’s idiotic. We never see Metamorpho do anything to break up the war at the end, yet there he is all of a sudden.”

Finally, he concluded, “I have one unbreakable rule when it comes to movies and entertainment: make me care! I’ll buy all kinds of bullshit you are selling if I care about the characters and stakes. For SUPERMAN…I didn’t care.”

Gunn’s Superman grossed $354.1 million at the domestic box office and went on to add another $260.5 million internationally for a global gross of $614.6 million.

The film performed worse than Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel when adjusting for inflation. Man of Steel grossed $291 million back in 2013, which is $404.8 million in 2025 dollars. It added another $376.9 million worldwide, which is around $524.2 million when adjusted for inflation. Combined that’s a total gross of $929.1 million. That means it outgrossed Gunn’s Superman by $314.4 million when adjusted for inflation.

For another comparison, Man of Steel sold around 4 million more tickets in just the domestic theaters than Superman did. Superman has sold 31,315,534 tickets while Man of Steel sold 35,798,956.

