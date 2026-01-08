Bane creator Graham Nolan shared a five-step, day one plan to fix DC Comics if he was put in charge of the company.

In a post to Facebook, Nolan shared that his first step would be to move the company out of California and relocate it to Cleveland, Ohio.

He explained, “Lower cost of living (and of doing business) affordable housing for low paid editors and the birthplace of Superman! Separating from Hollywood, is also needed to once again establish ourselves as PUBLISHERS of comic books, not just an IP farm.”

Next, Nolan said he would create some kind of “incentive program to attract the best creative people and their ideas.” However, he did not elaborate on what this would look like.

His third initiative would be to create an editorial tutorial system. The purpose would be to “teach these young editors their jobs and how to work with and bring out the best in creatives.”

“If you can’t tell a writer how to fix a script, or an artist what is wrong with their drawing or visual narrative, then all you are is a glorified proofreader. We need better editors,” he added.

This third initiative is somewhat perplexing given it could contradict with his incentive program to attract the best creative people. One would think you wouldn’t need to create a training program if you hire people who know what they are already doing.

Furthermore, he seems to be under the false impression that a training course will somehow fix the editorial decisions that DC has made over the last two decades.

Nevertheless, Nolan then shared his fourth step, which is to give editors “autonomy over their books or group of books. Let them pick the right teams for the jobs. Story ideas and directions should not come down from executives or by committee.”

Finally, Nolan says he’ll “work with retailers and book sellers to expand our reach.”

His main idea is to get DC books in Scholastic book fairs in order “to seed our future and that means getting kids reading our comics again.”

Scholastic already partners with DC Comics to publish the company’s middle-grade graphic novels such as its Secret Hero Society series albeit that is in Canada.

