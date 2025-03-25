Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 26, 2025

When you can't write new stories and have no imagination, you bulk up a character and resort to gimmicks.

Batman was a detective. He solved crimes and chased the joker.

Reply
Share
Jim J.'s avatar
Jim J.
Mar 27, 2025

Ridiculous looking characters, a five minute read and all for $4.99-$5.99 and I'm not buying. Yesterday, I flipped thru the new Absolute Martian Manhunter. Boy, did that look like piece of crap. I looked thru some comics from the forties. 6 to 9 panels per page, loaded with writing. Actual stories! People are accepting so much less for so much more.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture