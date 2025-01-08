Bandai Namco recently released a new trailer for Freedom Wars Remastered that reveals the game now pushes the DEI agenda when it arrives on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on January 10th.

During a part of the trailer discussing the “Customization” that this new remastered version of the game will feature, it’s revealed that “the voices for the accessories have also been renewed offering a total of 8 different types to choose from!”

It then reveals that a male voice can be applied to a female character and vice versa. The various voices are labeled Type B and Type A instead of male and female.

READ: 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' Developers Hit With Another Round Of Layoffs

This is a significant change from the original game where players chose between male and female characters and then were given various voice options depending on which sex they chose.

In a Let’s Play done by GadgetGirlKylie uploaded to YouTube back in 2014 three days after the game released in North America, one can see that she was given the option to choose between either male or female after selecting her name.

After going through other various customization options including face type, hair color, eye color, body type, and others, she is able to choose between 14 different voice options.

READ: 'Final Fantasy XIV' Player Counts Predicted To Drop Below 1 Million After Disastrous 'Dawntrail' Expansion

Similarly, if one chose a male character, players were given 14 different male voice options as seen in The ASHfire06’s playthrough of the game, which was uploaded to YouTube the day the game released in North America back in 2014.

Numerous individuals on social media were not happy with the revelation. Marc Foxx wrote in response to Bandai Namco’s trailer, “Type A / Type B" You mean male and female? What is this stupid nonsense?”

Koheiya Art asked, “what is your problem with the words Male and Female?”

READ: 'The Gamer' Disparages Gamers And Whines That 'Marvel Rivals' Has Too Many Playable Characters

DLibryum stated, “So you took ESG/DEI funding for this remaster /facepalm.”

Gosuprime also wrote, “bro what's a ‘type B’”

MakroArt also wrote, “Stop with the type A type B stuff and come back to reality please.”

Mr. Obvious bluntly stated, “You will put back Male or Female or I won't buy your stupid games, I won't even pirate them, if Type B isn't female, then why can't you see the chest? You cover up the chest, because its female. Go woke go broke. F off.”

READ: Rumor: Kim Belair And Sweet Baby Inc. "Have Lost No Contracts" And Are Working On "About 30 Games"

It is unclear exactly why Japanese companies like Bandai Namco are removing male and female sex and replacing them with Type A and Type B in various remasters.

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii recently commented on the phenomenon after Square Enix changed male and female to Appearance A and Appearance B in the recently released Dragon III 2D-HD Remake.

He said, “In Dragon Quest, you used to be able to choose between a male and female main character. But now, you can’t choose between a man and a woman anymore.”

“We have to label them as Type 1 and Type 2,” he added. “I really wonder, who’s even complaining about this?”

This promotion of gender ideology and the removal of male and female has been described by Pope Francis as one “the worst danger” facing humanity today.

During an appearance at the Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology of Vocations conference back in March 2024, Pope Francis said, “I would like to highlight something: it is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

He added, “I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity. Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

Pope Francis. Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

What do you make of this Freedom Wars Remaster removing male and female and replacing it with Type A and Type B?

For a great alternative to mainstream science fiction with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: 'Marvel Rivals' Developers Share Their Vision For Season 1