NIGELTEAPOT
Jan 8, 2025

This game is utterly satanic even by japanese standards.

enemies are robots sent by the “sky people” to kill the “sinners” aka surface people. the hero is a protege of the devil who inherits the devil’s sword/spear.

it’s horizon zero dawn but MUCH more obvious about the theming.

Joseph
Jan 8, 2025

There is a spiritual component to all of this that not many realize. Study the unicorn very carefully, and you'll find the reason for all of this. We are entering into the 'Age of Aquarius', so that means a 'Golden Age' of transformation where peace and universal love are said to take hold. Since the heralding unicorn spirit is androgynous, expect to see increasing erasure of sexual barriers, especially genders. In China this spirit is called Ki-Lin, and it is very much a sex symbol. This is not about companies banging their heads against the wall over and over, it is much deeper than that.

