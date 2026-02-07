We got some love from former Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing over our Rise of the Merlin review today. Thank you everyone who’s here from his retweet! This is your based place for sci-fi and fantasy news, as well as more in Fandom as there’s a lot going on today.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.