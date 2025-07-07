Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 8

Are you sure it's Trump's fault, or is it that a majority of your customers don't want to play LGBT pedo characters?

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Jul 8

So sanity is starting to win out, is that what I'm hearing? Well good for us.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture