Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor Aliona Baranova revealed that developer Larian Studios brought back actors to intentionally inject transgender ideology and propaganda into the game.

In an interview with The Gamer, Baranova said, “I feel like it was a game-changer when Larian decided that every single line that mentions pronouns would be recorded with the they/them option.”

“It did feel like a game-changer. A brilliant one,” she added. “We’d already started recording, and we already had a lot of lines down with just he and she pronouns, but we brought people back in to make sure, even if it was just one line, to say they/them.”

Jennifer English, who voiced Shadowheart in the game, also touted the game’s embrace of woke ideology at-large. She told the outlet, “Inclusivity can always be improved, I think, across the board, but I think Baldur’s Gate 3 did it so, so well, and it’s sold so well.”

English added, “Developers take note. You can take those risks, in inverted commas, and reap the rewards, if you just do it from the heart. Do it with good writing, and good performances and direction, and just be passionate about it.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge explains how this is a promotion of a lying:

Those asserting a transgender identity and/or seeking to “transition” often adopt new names and pronouns that reflect their desired identity and insist that others must use the chosen names and pronouns. Such use might seem innocuous and even appear to be an innocent way of signaling love and acceptance of a person. In reality, however, it presents a profound crisis: We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person’s God-given identity is to speak falsely.

He advises:

The faithful should avoid using “gender-affirming” terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution. Attempts by the state, corporations, or employers to compel such language, particularly by threats of legal action or job loss, are unjust. We must love in the truth, and truth must be accurately conveyed by our words. At the same time, clarity must always be at the service of charity, as part of a broader desire to move people towards the fulness of the truth.

