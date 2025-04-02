In a victory for the gaming community, the popular "Baldur's Village" mod featuring Baldur’s Gate 3 characters for Stardew Valley has been restored after being temporarily removed due to a copyright claim from Wizards of the Coast, the owners of Dungeons & Dragons. The mod, which had gained substantial praise, including from Larian Studios' own leadership, is now available again for players to enjoy.

The situation began when Wizards of the Coast issued a DMCA takedown against the mod through legal firm Reynolds Law PLLC on March 27th, claiming it infringed upon their intellectual property rights related to the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. This move sparked immediate concern from fans and developers alike.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke had previously praised the mod, writing on X: “So much love went into this - amazing work!”

He also replied to the controversy, saying, "Free quality fan mods highlighting your characters in other game genres are proof your work resonates and a unique form of word of mouth. Imho they shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property."

He added, "Protecting your [intellectual property] can be tricky but I do hope this gets settled. There are good ways of dealing with this."

The mod, created by a developer known as Xun, reimagines Stardew Valley with characters and elements from Baldur's Gate 3.

Following public backlash, Wizards of the Coast quickly reversed course. In a statement to PC Gamer, the company admitted their error: "The Baldur's Village DMCA takedown was issued mistakenly - we are sorry about that. We are in the process of fixing that now so fans and the Stardew community can continue to enjoy this great mod!"

The mod has now been restored on Nexus Mods, where it had been placed "under moderation review" following the legal complaint. This resolution represents a significant win for the modding community, which has long been a vital part of gaming culture.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension between intellectual property protection and fan creativity in the digital age. While companies have legitimate interests in protecting their brands, enforcement actions can sometimes target the very fan works that help properties thrive and build community engagement.

The Baldur's Village mod is informally set after Baldur's Gate 3's ending and features numerous characters from the popular RPG. According to the mod's Nexus page, future plans include "creating Halsin's romance storyline" and later "expanding the mod's world-building, background stories, and gameplay by introducing new features and items."

With the mod back online, players can once again enjoy this creative crossover between two beloved gaming franchises. The swift resolution demonstrates that with proper communication, both copyright holders and fan creators can coexist in a relationship that ultimately enriches the gaming ecosystem for everyone involved.

