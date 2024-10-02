We discussed the Howard Andrew Jones situation in a post a few weeks ago, detailing how the sword & sorcery author has brain cancer, which he announced during a week of tragedies befalling genre fiction. This week, he released the third book in his Hanuvar series.

Friends and family also have put out a GoFundMe to assist the family, which we want to encourage people to contribute to. Pick up his book, support his family, let’s help out someone great in fantasy fiction as a community.

Thank you everyone for helping us make a difference in the science fiction and fantasy realm.