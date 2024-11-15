Baen Books author Tom Kratman is no stranger to upsetting the extreme left in science fiction circles. Now, he’s unveiled a leftist-triggering Thanksgiving prayer in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which has delighted his sci-fi fans.

Tom Kratman is best known for his extremely popular and poignant sci-fi book Caliphate, which, just from its title, has caused an uproar among the leftist elite in science fiction publishing.

Earlier this year, Publisher’s Weekly tried to cancel Tom Kratman’s new book, Dirty Water, because of his political leaning as he was nominated for a Dragon Award. The review ends with a dig at Kratman personally, showing the reviewer's inherent bias politically rather than speaking to the quality of the book:

A deeply conservative ideology runs throughout, often given voice through Sean's observations about the differences between past and present: "The Democratic Party of my time," he tells a 1960s Democrat, "is a wholly owned subsidiary of a new class of amazingly rich, denationalized and globalist plutocrats." He follows this up with digs at LGBTQ rights and the sexual revolution (arguing it actually "reduced women's choices"), and Kratman does nothing to differentiate the views of his character from the philosophy of the book itself. While the author's flair for fight scenes is undeniable, there's little else to recommend this.

Though Publisher's Weekly tried to kill the book, the fans loved it. Dirty Water has been nominated for the Dragon Award for Best Alternate History Novel. The Dragon Award is voted on by any reader who desires to, presenting a democracy in voting for the works best loved by readers among thousands of those who follow Dragon*Con.

Now, after the election, while many in the science fiction publishing establishment are melting down over Donald Trump's third victory for the presidency, Tom Kratman is giving thanks to God for His mercy to America.

Kratman posted a prayer for the holiday of Thanksgiving for Americans to use because of all the great kindness God has shown us. He posted to Facebook:

The Thanksgiving Prayer:

Dear Lord, as You know, from 2008 to 2015, and 2020 to just last year, though I tried to update this special prayer for this special day to account for changed circumstances, I just never could. Sorry, God, but, as I am sure You know and understand, I kept hanging up on the obvious opening line, “My Lord, my God, why have you forsaken us?”

Well, You sure came through for us in 2024. So, God, in humble gratitude to you, and in honor of this special day that marks the unique covenant between you and the United States, I offer this prayer.

We thank You, Lord, for the 2024 election. We thank You that we are now unburdened by what has been.

Lord, we thank you for the ponds, lakes, rivers, and oceans of tears shed by liberals and lefties all over the world, but especially here. Yes, Lord, we know it’s not nice to gloat, either…but, again, we think that suffering is good for the soul and, You know, there are some souls that desperately need some suffering.

We thank You, God, that most of the pollsters have been shown to be the untrustworthy, lying, partisan hacks we’ve long suspected they were.

And Lord, thank You, too, for the little things; that the Epstein and Diddy files will be released, that investigation of the criminal money laundering machine that is the Clinton Foundation may recommence, unimpeded, and that we can stop denuding our own defense on behalf of the Ukraine.

We ask You, too, O Lord, to ensure that our once and future president, Donald Trump, remembers and keeps his promises to us, to build the wall, to deport the illegals, to stop further infiltration by unvetted Muslim terrorists, and Chinese SOF, to continue to change the trade agreements that have impoverished our working class, and to purge the Deep State with fire and steel.

We could in our vanity and arrogance ask for more, O Lord, that the three most left-leaning members of the Supreme Court go down in the same fiery plane crash, for example, or that California secede so that we can recognize it, mobilize against it, invade it, conquer it, crush it, and then restructure it as a territory sin suffragio en perpetua, but that would be terribly presumptuous of us.

Besides, that’s what Christmas is for.

Amen.

The post delighted his fans, who reacted with joy to his prayer idea. One can almost feel the seething from the mainstream science fiction elite from reading this. Once again, Tom Kratman shows elegance and humor in his writing, something missing from many science fiction fields today.

