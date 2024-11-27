Fandom Pulse

Nov 27, 2024

He ain't wrong. An AI tool for grammar and spell checking is useful, but the whole point of my stories is that they are my stories.

Nov 27, 2024

It's hard enough to teach students about spelling, grammar, and building a sentence. Many teachers reach for the bottle in despair, after another fruitless attempt to show why and how sentences get strung into a paragraph. Morpheus beckons when the concept of "context" causes blank faces.

An AI, a mere expert system, does this poorly to incredibly bad, mimicking any third-tier bureaucrat's anemic prose. Cadence? Synonyms or phrasing? Hah!

