Castalia
Jan 13, 2025

Larry's not wrong. Martin was an unmitigated jerk to everyone in the Sad and Rabid Puppies alike.

Robert Jenner
Jan 14, 2025

Larry Correia's a national treasure but I have to disagree with him. At this point, Martin has more to lose by actually writing the last two or three books than he does by just doing nothing. Martin's taken so long to write the series that, whether through laziness, lack of discipline, or bankrupt creativity, whatever his original idea for the ending was in 2001 is probably just not woke enough, and thus no longer acceptable for mainstream publishing. Whoever his current publisher has wound up to be after all the mergers and buyouts in the last 25 years is probably sending him daily notes about "representation" and "inclusivity". Even if he wanted to finish the series at this point, he'd need a whole new group of diverse characters or have to drastically change the existing ones, getting roasted on social media by his core audience in the process and watching his book sales flatline. Of course if he didn't take pains to appease his corporate overlords, then no more anthologies, no more guest spots at WorldCon, no more convention parties, no more Reddit AMAs, and he's burned enough bridges with the fans that the best he could manage is to die in obscurity even if he does finish the last two books.

