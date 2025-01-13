Baen Books author Larry Correia has taken epic trolling to a new level in his new fantasy novel Heart of the Mountain with a dedication of his final book completing the series to George R.R. Martin, who’s still failed after more than a decade to complete his Winds of Winter.

Geroge R.R. Martin has been under scrutiny over the last few years as fans have all but given up on the epic fantasy author finishing his A Song Of Ice And Fire epic fantasy series before he dies.

In 2024, the author blogged twice about not making much progress on Winds of Winter, the final installment in his series.

First, he blamed toxic fandom for his inability to write.

"Toxicity is growing," George R.R. Martin wrote. "It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but … it is no longer enough to say "I did not like [this] book … or [this] film, and here's why."… [people] would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped"

In September, he said he had mounting stress levels and spent too much time working on TV Shows to finish the one project everyone’s been waiting for from him, saying, “The first half of my year was pretty miserable.” He then cited the death of a friend as paralyzing his work efforts before saying, “Nor did I find much solace in my work.”

“Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood, the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In December, he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to hint he may not get the book finished before he dies.

He told them, “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

He elaborated, “But that’s still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!”

Larry Correia is the author of the bestselling Monster Hunter International series, but he started a side fantasy project in 2015 that many fans consider his best work. The Saga of the Forgotten Warrior opened with Son of the Black Sword, and Correia finished his entire six-book series to wrap up the story within a decade after the first book was released.

His new epic fantasy book, Heart of the Mountain, will be released on February 4, 2025, to conclude the series. It will be much delight for fans as they can get an ending to work.

Early review copies have gone out of Heart of the Mountain, and a Game of Thrones fan account took note of a dedication Larry Correia made in the dedication of Heart of the Mountain throwing shade at George R.R. Martin.

X account @westerosies wrote about the dedication, “Author Larry Correia wrote a dedication to George R.R. Martin in his new book ‘HEART OF THE MOUNTAIN,’ the final entry to his ‘SAGA OF THE FORGOTTEN WARRIOR’ series: “To George R.R. Martin. See? It’s not that hard.”

George R.R. Martin fans got upset with seeing the dedication, attacking Correia as a result of his joking around.

Larry Correia himself took note of the angry comments, posting in a quote tweet, “There’s a lot of butt hurt in these comments.”

He followed up as to why he took a shot at Martin reacting to another commenter on the topic, “He was a giant a**hole to a bunch of my friends, and since then his lazy hubris screwed an entire generation of new authors because burned readers wouldn’t try unfinished series, so f*** him.”

What do you think of Larry Correia mocking George R.R. Martin in the dedication to Heart of the Mountain? Leave a comment and let us know.

