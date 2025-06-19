Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 20, 2025

I'll make a promise right now. If I ever become as famous as these infants, I'll keep my mouth shut and write for my fans.

Codex redux
Jun 19, 2025

"Earlier this year, he picked on science fiction author Yakov Merkin, who made a comment on a post that didn’t even tag Correia saying, “If Larry really cared about new authors (outside his immediate friend group) "getting a chance", he'd help signal boost people via his large platform.”

I think Mr. Merkin got stepped on because "If you REALLY [x] , you would/wouldn't do [Y] is a basic verbal attack pattern.

If you attack a man out of the blue, expect a counter-attack. Especially, since VAPs like this are pure quill weasel/mean girl tactics: Verbal subterfuge, hiding the subterfuge in misdirection.

The goal is, in fact, to get a blow up, which then allows the weasel to say, "Why is it, you [Bad Category of Person] that whenever we try to have a reasonable discussion of an issue, you turn it into fight." Nasty. In this particular construction, it includes a 2ndary hidden assumption: You should feel guilty because you're doing/not doing [Y] the which our SJW AWFLs applied relentless to us during the Covid Panic.

"You don't care about [X], Mr. Correia!" is honest. But still, we all know if you walk up to a stranger and drop an accusation on them, you have to expect a bad reaction. Sneak attacks? Hiroshima time.

The charitable responses by the way are to address the hidden attack neutrally.

1. It's interesting that so many new authors feel unsupported by a writing community.

2. Have you always believed that more prosperous authors should support less prosperous ones they don't know?

3. You're having a bad day. I know it's tough out there. I don't have the bandwidth to help everyone, but here's a link to the Based Book Sale.

"What you feed will grow", and one can either respond as a Christian peacemaker (very hard when someone sneaks up and hits you), or use the pagan method of overwhelmingly violent response, "pour encourager les autres".

YMMV. Mind the gap.

Mr. Correia chooses the latter, in part because it's hilarious. And his fans like it because this verbal attack pattern is one that our SJW pals use on us relentlessly. And sometimes the old Adam rises,

and we enjoy watching one of these pests getting pummeled.

