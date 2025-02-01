Fandom Pulse

sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Feb 1, 2025

The reaction of Corriera and others hostile to Fandom Pulse reminds me of Nintendo when those running the company are unable to maintain narrative control. Fandom Pulse is one of the few media outlets that provides any positive things to say and recommendations to read Baen Books. Weird and unproductive on their part. May Baen see continued success regardless.

James Taylor's avatar
James Taylor
Feb 1, 2025

It seems that some authors, good as they may be, can do a great job of muddying the waters, rather than being clear and concise (ironic, unless they're paid by the word.)

I got the impression that Larry Correia had a bit of an ego, but this really cements that he does. It's unnecessary drama. Cooler heads could prevail if we weren't at the mercy of wildly off-the-wall weirdness.

I hope Larry does well. I just wish he'd stop that head of his from growing beyond his shoulders. :) Ego will crush you eventually. And one will have only himself to blame for that. Good writer... stupidly strange person. (I guess that goes with the territory sometimes.)

*shrug* It's like high school all over again with some of these people. :)

