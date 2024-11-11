Fans are scratching their heads about what Russell T. Davies and company are doing with the family program Doctor Who, traditionally rated PG, as it’s been revealed they’ve hired an intimacy coordinator for Season 2’s episodes, implying the show will be heading to new degenerate depths.

Doctor Who sunk to new lows in multiple ways with Russell T. Davies's return to showrunner status. The production team consistently gave interviews claiming the show would be mired in identity politics, and they delivered on their promises, which caused audiences to tune out in record numbers. Dubbed “Season 1” because of its new era with the gay, black actor Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor, the show posted record-low ratings even with an influx of Disney funding and promotion.

Ratings aside, the season 1 episodes were promised precisely what he delivered regarding over-the-top political messaging. Russell T. Davies told Rolling Stone, “If you’re not writing that [in 2024], what on Earth are you doing? I think our rights are in danger. I’m talking as someone who’s lived through gay liberation, all the way through the AIDS crisis, all the way through to the freedoms that we have now. I can see them spinning and being endangered, so there’s no choice in this. And if the most exciting and entertaining action-adventure show on television can also do that, I think that’s wonderful.”

Ncuti Gatwa famously told viewers to “turn off the TV” when they complained about the show's direction, and fans listened. But Doctor Who's lowest moment was yet to come.

The episode “Rogue” sunk to the worst content depths as it featured The Doctor kissing another man. The entire episode was a homoerotic fantasy where they copied the setting from the hit TV Show Bridgerton and made the homosexuals involved in a regency romance where The Doctor went wildly out of character to ignore his companion’s life in peril for the sake of this man.

Now, fans have discovered that Doctor Who has hired an intimacy coordinator, which implies that season 2 will include more degenerate content in the family program.

The X account @DcotroWhoPN posted a professional resume page of Sita Thomas, who listed Bad Wolf as a job with the role of “Intimacy Coordinator” starting in April 2024. The account posted the image with the question, “That's weird. Since when does a family show like Doctor Who require an Intimacy Coordinator?”

He then followed up with a post of what appears to be Sita Thomas’s web page which shows an image of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor with a caption, “I worked with Sita on several scenes during a high-end television production in 2024. The show or nature of the work, cannot be identified for contractual reasons. Sita proved herself a valuable member of my directorial team. She brought a calm presence to the set, as well as a thorough knowledge of the script, both of which allowed her to put the actors at ease. She is a sensitive and thoughtful collaborator for any director.” It was signed by Alex Pillai, the director of the 2024 Christmas Special, implying this intimacy coordination might even be a part of the holiday.

With Doctor Who pushing evil LGBTQIA+ lifestyles, Russell T. Davies and company are likely to want to put their fetishes on display even more in the coming season, especially amid rumors the show might not be picked up for a third season given its low ratings. This is their last gasp of unfettered degeneracy, making Doctor Who no longer the family-friendly program it used to be.

