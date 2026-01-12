Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future, called for her followers to “fight back” after illegal immigration activist Renee Good was shot and killed by law enforcement in Minnesota.

Thompson shared a video to social media writing, “Something’s gotta give.”

The actress begins the video being choked up saying, “I’m from Minneapolis so, you know, this one hits a little close to home.”

“And I’m [expletive] pissed,” she declared. “Why do people think that they can just go in and shoot up people for no reason? And then get away with it. What is this? What’s happening?

“It’s really easy to feel angry, to feel afraid, to feel helpless, but we’re not helpless. We can fight back. We can make sure we vote. We can march. And we can be kind to each other. Okay? We got this.”

To be clear Good, the illegal immigration activist was shot and killed after she attempted to flee law enforcement and struck an ICE officer with her SUV.

She was not shot for no reason.

Additionally, the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “The legitimate defense of persons and societies is not an exception to the prohibition against the murder of the innocent that constitutes intentional killing. ‘The act of self-defense can have a double effect: the preservation of one’s own life; and the killing of the aggressor…. The one is intended, the other is not.’ … Legitimate defense can be not only a right but a grave duty for one who is responsible for the lives of others. The defense of the common good requires that an unjust aggressor be rendered unable to cause harm. For this reason, those who legitimately hold authority have the right to use arms to repel aggressors against the civil community entrusted to their responsibility.”

