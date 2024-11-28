Dungeons & Dragons continues to make waves in pop culture as now Kyle Mann, Editor-In-Chief of the Babylon Bee has chimed in to defend Gary Gygax, the creator of the famous tabletop RPG game, against woke attacks within Wizards Of The Coast.

The controversy hit the mainstream when World of Warcraft designer Mark Kern, posting as Grummz on X, made a thread this week reiterating how D&D has fallen, saying, “DnD creators, Gygax, and others, are erased and slandered at the same time. WoTC and Hasbro just released the new Players Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide, as well as the 40th Anniversary "Making of DnD" book, whose forward slams the original creators and attempts to distance themselves. I spoke with one of the original creators, Rob Kuntz @threelinestudio, about the problem.”

Elon Musk saw the post and chimed in with his passionate expertise, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons. What the f*** is wrong with Hasbro and WoTC?? May they burn in hell.”

This transpired because of an attack from inside Wizards of the Coast itself when Senior Developer Jason Tondro wrote a preface to a new history book, The Making Of Original Dungeons & Dragons, which attacked Gary Gygax as misogynistic and accused him of cultural appropriation.

Kyle Mann is an avid tabletop gamer in addition to being Editor-In-Chief of the Babylon Bee, having thrown his support behind a Christian dungeon crawler game, Deliverance, that crowdfunded on Kickstarter earlier this year, and subsequently had woke activists attempt to cancel that game because of his endorsement.

He posted to X regarding Gary Gygax and D&D:

Wokeism is a parasite. It can only infect and invade great things built by others. It cannot build on its own.

This is why instead of making their own thing, wokies have invaded Dungeons and Dragons and begun denigrating its creator, Gary Gygax, the very man who essentially created the entire hobby. Imagine investing your life in founding an entire pastime, and now the vultures who own the rights to publish your works trash you in those works.

If you enjoy any modern fantasy, RPGs, or any video game at all, you likely owe a debt to Mr. Gygax. His creativity was unparalleled. If you can find a copy of the early D&D books, do yourself a favor and pick them up. It's an insanely inventive game system, and he's actually a hilarious writer, making the huge tomes very readable.

Interestingly, he also seems to have become a Christian before he died. Here's what he wrote to a fan in an email shortly before his death:

"Thank You, Michael,

All I am is another fellow human that has at last, after many wrong paths and failed attempts, found Jesus Christ.

Via con dios,

Gary

'Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.' Matthew 5:16"

3 cheers for Gary Gygax and his humble attempt to reflect His creator through the act of creation.

The fan email reveals a conviction for something far more important than gaming or politics, but finding faith in the one true Lord, Jesus Christ, making Gary Gygax and his legacy something eternal.

All should strive toward doing honor to Jesus Christ and God in creative endeavors, and the fantasy genre, in particular, is one built on the foundations of Christ.

J.R.R. Tolkien, who popularized the genre through Lord of the Rings said, “Fantasy is a natural human activity. It certainly does not destroy or even insult Reason; and it does not either blunt the appetite for, nor obscure the perception of, scientific verity. On the contrary. The keener and the clearer is the reason, the better fantasy will it make.”

And he made clear that reason in his work comes from faith in Christ, “The Lord of the Rings is of course fundamentally a religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously so in the revision. That is why I have not put in, or have cut out, practically all references to anything like ‘religion,’ to cults or practices, in the imaginary world. For the religious element is absorbed into the story and the symbolism.”

If Gary Gygax held these similar beliefs, then he should be celebrated in his work and Dungeons & Dragons must return to its roots of fantasy to endure.

