Jan 6, 2025

JMS announces that he's never done an in-depth study of the Gospel of John, and doesn't read Greek.

Seriously, there's nobody who doesn't like the Gospel of John's literary qualities. It's such good Greek that people diss other books by St. John as not really being by the same guy (because they can't imagine that one guy can write in different styles for different purposes).

Also, the consensus on Gospel dating (except John, who was always advertised to have been written last and decades after the others) has moved way up, because the only reason to date Mt, Mk, and Lk back was that "Jesus couldn't possibly have prophesied the fall of Jerusalem, because prophecies of the future don't exist and Jesus wasn't God." Without that Victorian assumption, there are lots of signs that the Gospels were written early. For example, St. Luke wrote his Gospel and Acts as one book, and Acts stops before St. Paul even goes on trial.

George Evans
Jan 6, 2025

Chrsitians terrify me.

