Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski has always been an atheist, but when he wrote his epic sci-fi space opera TV show, he was respectful of religion, particularly Chrsitians. Now, in the BlueSky echo chamber, he’s gone full blasphemy, attacking the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

J. Michael Straczynski has been known in recent years more for his Trump derangement and anti-fan attacks than his works, as the man has become increasingly hostile online in his older age.

In the 1990s and 2000s, it seemed like he had a trajectory of superstardom, with Babylon 5 delighting science fiction fans and changing the shape of television with its intense narrative, followed by a transition into comics where he wrote Spider-Man and Thor, and then a foray into feature films with critical hits such as Changeling and doing a lot of the legwork for the MCU Thor movie.

Unfortunately, his stardom seemed to wane as he ventured more into identity politics. Netflix commissioned a show Sense 8, which J. Michael Straczynski, along with the Wachowski brothers, used as a cudgel to try to push homosexual and transgender pornography, including a disgusting orgy scene that turned off fans and another scene where it showed the transgender character dropping a used dildo onto the floor. Hollywood’s perversion superseded storytelling, which is why the show was ultimately canceled and regarded as a failure.

From there, Straczynski hasn’t done much notable work. He’s focused on a novel that was not a commercial success, an autobiography, independent comics that few recall, and multiple failed reboot attempts at Babylon 5 that fans are getting tired of hearing announced.

As he’s failed more, his focus on extreme leftist politics has taken a front seat in his online social media presence. He’s garnered a reputation for attacking fans and made posts calling for Donald Trump to be taken to an insane asylum, as well as calling Florida governor Ron DeSantis a “tyrant.”

Now, on BlueSky, it seems he feels safe to attack Christianity.

An account that goes by “Don the Yokai Trash Panda” made a post saying, “Look upon human history and the obvious conclusion is The Writer is a hack.” The post is an attempt at clever humor mocking God, saying he did a poor job, which is not the case as God is infallible.

Straczynski followed this with a quote saying, “In the Beginning there was the Word, but unfortunately it was the wrong one....”

The quote shows his disdain for God and Christianity, mocking the Bible as something wrong and bad rather than divinely inspired righteousness as it truly is.

One of his fans said, “The Gospel of John needs a rewrite,” to further mock Christianity, showing that BlueSky is a toxic environment of hatred and bigotry.

Straczysnki then quoted, “my rates are flexible,” adding to his blasphemy implying that he could write the Gospels better than the original authors.

He then attacks the authenticity of the Gospels, saying, “It's even more complicated than that because if I recall correctly, the gospels were written *after* most of Paul's letters, to fill in the gaps of what was being encouraged. First the letters, then the justification.”

While he is correct, contemporary scholars place the earliest known dates for the written Gospels appear around 70 A.D., several years after the death of the Apostle Paul, there are several reasons why this does not mean the Gospels were not in circulation or in existence prior to this, and so his implication that the Gospels are somehow flawed is bearing false witness.

First, the Apostle Paul actually quotes the Gospel of Luke in 1 Timothy 5:18, saying “For the Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle the ox while he is threshing,” and “The laborer is worthy of his wages.’”

This quote is a direct reference to Luke, which implies he’s read the text or at least been made aware of it as an oral tradition, which is how most early Christians passed on the message as most people during these times didn’t have access to papyrus or the ability to write. Moreover, persecutions from Jewish authorities and the Roman Emperor Nero made it difficult for Christians to carry such texts without them being destroyed and the person carrying them killed.

It seems Straczynski wants to be disingenuous and make flippant statements about God and Christianity because of what appears to be hatred and bigotry, which is a sad condition for the formerly great science fiction writer.

His recent comic run on Captain America was truncated and shortened to end abruptly with issue #16, showing that his star power has faded and his writing ability isn’t capturing audiences anymore. Instead of insulting the majority of Americans, perhaps he should rethink his hatred and try to focus on the craft again.

