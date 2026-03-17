Over the weekend, Raz0rfist posted a video explaining how he believes that Star Trek did not rip off Babylon 5 with their Deep Space 9 production, and that J. Michael Stracyznski’s near-constant claim that the powers that be at Paramount and Warner Bros. colluded together to hurt B5 were specious at best. Now, Straczynski has responded by creating a Substack and ranting at both the popular YouTuber and this publication for covering what Raz0rfist said.

J. Michael Straczynski has had a long history of being embattled on both the internet and with bosses at whatever corporation he works at. He notoriously launches on and attacks fans who level any criticism of skepticism toward whatever he states, even though he routinely posts angry, incindiary left wing political rants on his various social media.

It hit for the author of this article back in 2012, when Stracyznski demanded that any Christian who doesn’t believe in the modernist religion of evolution by natural selection be banned from serving in Congress, which is ludicrous and bigoted as a statement. Upon replying that I did not believe in evolution and he shouldn’t automatically discount people for having different religious beliefs, not personally attacking nor being rude, Straczynski launched into a tirade, calling me “boorish” and then proceeding to block me. Even though others in the Babylon 5 group pleaded otherwise, since I was such an active part of the community, he doubled down and never let up.

Part of the issue with Straczynski is that he has Asperger’s Syndrome, and he has a propensity to launch into these ill-conceived rants at friends, fans, and even bosses on the properties where he works. It’s been a pattern, and he doesn’t appear to recognize it.

During his past, we’ve seen him go off on Warner Bros. studio executives during the Babylon 5 run. Then, the TNT executives picked up the show for the final season. Then, SyFy executives made Legend of the Rangers as a spinoff, and it didn’t go as he’d planned. Once he transitioned to comics, he fought with Image Comics' higher-ups, Marvel EiC, and DC Comics editors similarly. He’s created a reputation for being very difficult to work with, while simultaneously painting himself as a victim in every one of these circumstances.

After the third time Donald Trump won the Presidency of the United States, he let this propensity get the best of him again. In a long-winded rant, he talked about how he was leaving the country for good and immigrating to the UK, even though he didn’t have any work contracts lined up there. While he acted like it was simply pursuing opportunity, it was clear it was an unhinged political move by the way he’s acted in recent years regarding the President.

This pattern of behavior has caused him a lot of trouble over the years, and it establishes the backdrop for a Substack post that goes very over the top, falsely accusing Raz0rfist and Fandom Pulse of libel because of commentary on a 35-year-old TV show that runs counter to his victim narrative.