Babylon 5 is one of science fiction’s most ambitious television projects with an original a five-year story planned from the beginning with novels, comics, and films expanding the universe. There is a lot more to it with spinoffs, movies, books and comics that many aren’t aware of, however. For newcomers or fans revisiting the series, here’s the complete chronological order for experiencing the entire saga.

First-Time Viewers: Production Order

If you’re watching Babylon 5 for the first time, follow this order to avoid spoilers:

Season 1: Signs and Portents (1994)

Start with the pilot film The Gathering (1993)

All 22 episodes

Season 2: The Coming of Shadows (1995)

All 22 episodes

Season 3: Point of No Return (1996)

All 22 episodes

Season 4: No Surrender, No Retreat (1997)

Episodes 1-9

Film: Thirdspace (1998) - watch after “The Illusion of Truth”

Episodes 10-22

Film: In the Beginning (1998) - watch here, NOT before Season 1

Season 5: The Wheel of Fire (1998)

Episodes 1-21

Film: A Call to Arms (1999)

Crusade series (1999) - 13 episodes in “All-Inclusive Order” (see below)

Film: The Legend of the Rangers (2002)

Season 5, Episode 22: “Sleeping in Light” - save this for last

Film: The Lost Tales (2007)

Animated Film: The Road Home (2023)

Important Notes:

In the Beginning spoils Seasons 1-4, so watch it between Seasons 4 and 5

“Sleeping in Light” was filmed as Season 4’s finale but aired as Season 5’s finale—watch it last for maximum emotional impact

The Lost Tales spoils “Sleeping in Light,” so watch it after

Crusade Episode Order

Crusade was aired out of order and released on DVD in yet another wrong order. Use this “All-Inclusive Order” which includes the six unfilmed scripts:

War Zone Ruling from the Tomb The Long Road The Path of Sorrows Appearances and Other Deceits Racing the Night The Needs of Earth The Memory of War Visitors from Down the Street Each Night I Dream of Home To the Ends of the Earth (unfilmed script) The Rules of the Game Patterns of the Soul The Well of Forever Value Judgments (unfilmed script) Tried and True (unfilmed script) War Story (unfilmed script) The Walls of Hell (outline only) The End of the Line (unfilmed script) Little Bugs Have Lesser Bugs (unfilmed script)

The unfilmed scripts are available in various B5Books publications.

Official Novels (Chronological by Story)

Before Season 1:

The Psi Corps Trilogy I: Dark Genesis by J. Gregory Keyes (2232)

The Psi Corps Trilogy II: Deadly Relations by J. Gregory Keyes (2245-2248)

In the Beginning novelization by Peter David (2245-2257, main narrative)

The Shadow Within by Jeanne Cavelos (2256-2257)

Season 1 Era (2258):

Voices by John Vornholt

Accusations by Lois Tilton

Blood Oath by John Vornholt

Season 2 Era (2259):

To Dream in the City of Sorrows by Kathryn M. Drennan (main narrative)

Clark’s Law by Jim Mortimore

The Touch of Your Shadow, The Whisper of Your Name by Neal Barrett Jr.

Betrayals by S.M. Stirling

Season 3 Era (2260):

Personal Agendas by Al Sarrantonio

Season 4 Era (2261):

Thirdspace novelization by Peter David

The Passing of the Techno-Mages I: Casting Shadows by Jeanne Cavelos

The Passing of the Techno-Mages II: Summoning Light by Jeanne Cavelos

Season 5 Era (2262):

The Passing of the Techno-Mages III: Invoking Darkness by Jeanne Cavelos

After the Series (2262-2281):

A Call to Arms novelization by Robert Sheckley (2266)

The River of Souls novelization - never published

Legions of Fire I: The Long Night of Centauri Prime by Peter David (2262-2266)

Legions of Fire II: Armies of Light and Dark by Peter David (2266-2273)

Legions of Fire III: Out of Darkness by Peter David (2274-2278)

The Psi Corps Trilogy III: Final Reckoning by J. Gregory Keyes (2271-2281)

Official Comics (Chronological by Story)

DC Comics Monthly Series (1995-1996):

Issues #1-11 take place during Seasons 1-2 (2258-2259)

DC Comics Miniseries:

In Valen’s Name #1-3 (2261, Season 4 era)

All DC Comics stories are considered canon and expand on events from the show.

Essential Reading vs. Optional

Must-Read Novels:

To Dream in the City of Sorrows - Essential backstory for Sinclair and the Rangers

The Psi Corps Trilogy - Bester’s origin and the history of telepaths

The Passing of the Techno-Mages Trilogy - Explains the technomages’ disappearance

Legions of Fire Trilogy - Londo and G’Kar’s final story

Optional But Good:

The Shadow Within - Prequel to the Shadow War

Voices, Blood Oath, Betrayals - Solid standalone adventures

Skippable:

Most of the other Dell novels are competent but not essential to understanding the larger story.

Chronological Order (For Repeat Viewings)

Once you’ve seen the series, you can experience everything chronologically:

The Psi Corps Trilogy I-II In the Beginning (main narrative) The Shadow Within The Gathering Season 1 + novels set during Season 1 Season 2 + To Dream in the City of Sorrows + novels Season 3 + novels Season 4 + Thirdspace + Techno-Mages I-II Season 5 + Techno-Mages III A Call to Arms Crusade The Legend of the Rangers Legions of Fire Trilogy The Psi Corps Trilogy III “Sleeping in Light” The Lost Tales The Road Home

Where to Start

New viewers should start with The Gathering pilot, then proceed through Season 1. The first season is slower than later seasons, but it establishes crucial plot threads. If you find Season 1 difficult, push through to Season 2. The show dramatically improves and becomes one of the best science fiction series ever made.

The novels and comics enhance the experience but aren’t required. The show tells a complete story on its own. Read the novels if you want deeper dives into specific characters or events, but don’t feel obligated to read everything.

Babylon 5 rewards patience and attention. It’s a serialized story where early episodes pay off seasons later. Stick with it, and you’ll experience one of science fiction’s greatest achievements.

What do you think? Are you starting Babylon 5 for the first time, or revisiting the series with the novels and comics?

