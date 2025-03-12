Steam moderators for Obsidian’s Avowed are banning users for “engaging in Anti-Dei practices.”

Reddit user Silver_7777 shared a screenshot to the KotakuinAction2 subreddit of an individual being banned from the forum with the reason being “User was found engaging in Anti-Dei practices, which is not tolerated on this forum.”

Not only was the user banned, but it appears the entire thread titled “Can someone explain the sales?” which is dated to February 20, 2025 based on a Google search, has been completely deleted from the Avowed Steam forums.

The moderators of the Steam forum have also locked a number of threads and banned individuals who have been participating in them within the last 24 hours.

Three threads seemingly locked around the time are titled: “Considering Avowed? Start Here: Debunking Myths, Misunderstandings, and Smear Tactics,” “What is anti-DEI?,” and “Why are the developers afraid of criticism RE: the politics of the game?”

In the “What is anti-DEI?” thread multiple users have been banned including AR | jedidethfreak and Avatar of Prince Cera.

Another individual in the thread, who has not been banned, notes that banning individuals for Anti-Dei practices has been going on for weeks. Rorschach wrote, “This has gone viral now, but I was here when those bans occurred, and there were many threads mentioning 'Anti-DEI practices' as the ban reason. I don’t even know why you’re all surprised. People get banned for 'anti-woke practices' all the time everywhere. The only difference is that most places don’t openly admit it and instead use vague terms like 'disrespectful' or 'inflammatory.'"

He then shared a number of links to other individuals claiming they were indeed banned for “Anti-Dei practices”: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2457220/discussions/0/4638240322751599964/?ctp=9#c604148808450878872

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2457220/discussions/0/604148916879888951/?ctp=3#c604148916879892346

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2457220/discussions/0/604148916879893240/?ctp=8#c604148916879899649

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2457220/discussions/0/604148916879965026/

Of note, this recent wave of bans comes as the game’s already anemic player base has collapsed less than a month after the game released.

A little less than a week after the game released, it hit a peak concurrent player count of 19,198. However, in the most recent 24-hour it only hit a peak of 3,612. That’s a decline of 81%.

What do you make of these Steam moderators for Avowed banning users for “engaging in Anti-Dei practices?”

