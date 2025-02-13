Carrie Patel, the Game Director for Avowed, recently shared that players should expect “a little jank” in the game and it’s part of the cost of being creative.

In a rapid-fire interview on the MinnMax YouTube channel, Patel was asked, “Is a little jank kind of a good think?”

Patel responded, “You got to accept a little jank to do something fun and creative.”

A few questions later she was also asked, “Are there are any broken builds in general you want to plug for this?”

She responded, “Dual wield maces.” When asked if it was fun, she retorted, “Oh, you meant broken good? Oh goodness! Now, I’m conscious of how much I’m saying that.”

Next, she shared, “Put a lot of points into dexterity and you will be very fast at everything, which feels fantastic.”

Later in the interview Patel shared that making the game was the toughest project in her career. As for why, she explained, “Creative pivot around the time I joined, lots of changes midstream, keeping the game moving forward, continuing to make content, and leaving ourselves time to iterate.”

Of note, Patel also detailed that there is no romance mechanics in the game at all.

What do you make of Patel claiming you should expect a little jank in order to be able to do something fun and creative?

