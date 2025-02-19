Fandom Pulse

Brian Hall
Feb 19, 2025

Since Obsidian didn't fire Hanson after those comments, it means they agree with what he said. I'm not going to support any company with those views.

Nick
Feb 19, 2025

Hopefully, these failures will (eventually) lead to the end of the Games as a Humiliation Ritual (GaaHR) era of modern gaming.

Will take more converged studios being closed, though.

Without the humiliation ritual aspects of Avowed, I might want to try it. But those aspects, internal and external to the game, overpower my mild interest.

