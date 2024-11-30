The Art Director for Avowed, Matt Hansen, made it abundantly clear that he hates anyone who supports Donald Trump and described their lives as “putrid.”

In a post to BlueSky ahead of the elections in the United States, Hansen reacted to a post from Faine Greenwood who wrote, “I also firmly believe that we need to crush these people’s spirits into blood and earth, not be *nice* to the amoral supporters of an aspirational gore-soaked dictator.”

Hansen replied to this writing, “They need to feel the sting of shame for the rest of their putrid lives, tbh. And that *is* me being nice.”

READ: Earthworm Jim Creator Doug TenNapel Blasts Woke Video Games: "The Best Gamers I Knew Were Conservative"

This comment was unearthed Hansen admitted he made the upcoming game in order to make Elon Musk angry.

Musk reacted to the fact that the game included pronouns writing, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

Hansen then admitted he specifically made the game to piss off Musk. He wrote, “Sickos.jpg. I wanted to badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened.”

He then threatened, “just wait until you see the default, you said little s**t.”

READ: Obsidian Whistleblower Describes 'Avowed' Art Director Matt Hansen As "Pure Evil"

It was also uncovered that he advocated for discrimination against white people in at least a couple of posts over the last half decade.

Back in 2020, he wrote, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority. We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

More recently in March 2024, he responded to Elon Musk who said, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Hansen retorted, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

What do you make of this latest post from Hansen and his hatred for supporters of Donald Trump? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

NEXT: 'The Great Rebellion' Developer Blasts 'Avowed' Art Director As "Unstable" And "Childish"