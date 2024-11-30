Fandom Pulse

Nov 30, 2024

Another thing to note -- maybe you already did; I'm going through the backlog -- is that Hansen's boss Josh Sawyer RT'd his comment about "too many crusty white dudes" working in the industry. (Sawyer is well known to gamers for his excellent work on NWN, Fallout: New Vegas, and the Pillars of Eternity games -- WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU, MAN?!)

As Elon and Chris Avellone pointed out, this is almost certainly grounds for someone to launch an employment discrimination lawsuit against Obsidian and/or Microsoft. I very much hope that happens. The industry has got to learn that overt racial discrimination is simply unacceptable.

Dec 1, 2024

Crazy how they left X because it was hateful then turn around and make bluesky posts wishing death upon half the USA

