Matt Hansen, the Art Director for Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG Avowed, shared he wanted to remove the “too many crusty white dudes” in the video game industry.

In a screenshot shared to X from his now deleted X account, Hansen wrote, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority.”

He added, “We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

Hansen’s comments were discovered after he admitted that he wanted to make Elon Musk mad with Avowed.

He reacted to Musk, who declared that “having pronouns in a fantasy game is utterly acceptable” on BlueSky.

Hansen wrote, “Sickos.jpg I wanted so badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened. Just wait until you see the default, you said little shit.”

Hansen previously took issue with Elon Musk when he declared that “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Musk’s comments were in response to the Global Head of Marketing for Xbox Kelly Lombardi posting, “Raise your hand if you’re not a white man and you buy video games.”

She added, “(No hate to white dudes, it’s just another day in the gaming industry that minorities have to fight to prove they exist).”

Hansen reacted to Musk’s post on BlueSky writing, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

Hansen is living proof that the people making entertainment in AAA and Hollywood have “contempt for the audience” and hostility “toward white people and men” as former Amazon and Disney executive Roy Price recently pointed out.

In an article posted to his Substack titled “Woke is the New Disco,” Price shared that a deep problem within Hollywood is “contempt for the audience.”

He explained, “Wokeness, both in politics and entertainment, carries within it a strong and explicit element of hostility – particularly toward white people and men. While this approach initially gained compliance through social pressure and corporate acquiescence a few years ago, such accommodations were, of course, temporary.”

“Amongst the people, and in courtrooms, by 2024 wokeness has become toxic. To a large part of the audience, it is an embarrassing, widely resented, relic of the past, and the people need to see that acknowledged by candidates. They, especially men, need to see wokeness disavowed,” he declared.

It’s abundantly clear that this hateful attitude is not exclusive to Hollywood, but is in the video game industry as well.

