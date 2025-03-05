Avengers: Doomsday director Joe Russo recently provided an update on the film describing the story as “very radical” and that it will “challenge audiences.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere of The Electric State, Russo was asked, “What are you looking for new faces for, for these next two films and what are you looking for?”

He responded, “That would probably be giving too much away. I think we’re always looking for new faces because there is always new stories to tell. I think these movies are going to be a surprise to people.”

“We found a way in to the story that is very exciting to us, but we think very radical,” he continued. “And I think it’s going to challenge audiences.”

He shared more details about the film with Deadline revealing it will all be shot in London and “we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back.”

Speaking to the story, he said, “We found a way in to the story that we think is going to be challenging for audiences, challenging for us to execute. And it’s really excited to us.”

When asked if any X-Men might show, up he responded, “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re going to see. I still don’t know.”

His brother Anthony Russo also chimed in, “If you close your eyes and use your imagination you can see anyone you want.”

Joe Russo eventually concluded, “Anyone in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie.”

Marvel has not revealed a lot of details about Avengers: Doomsday and its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, when Marvel announced the Russo brothers were returning during San Diego Comic-Con last year, Joe Russo indicated the plan was to adapt “the biggest story Marvel Comics ever told” in Secret Wars.

The original Secret Wars story was written by Jim Shooter with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton and was published back in 1984. It saw an entity known as the Beyonder create Battleworld and transport all of the villains and heroes to it and have them fight against each other against their will.

It eventually saw Doctor Doom steal the power of the Beyonder. However, the Beyonder is able to reclaim his power after Doom begins to lose control of it.

What do you make of Joe Russo’s comments about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars?

