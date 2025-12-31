A theory regarding James Cameron’s Avatar franchise claims the series of films will end with Jake Sully and his bioterrorist family smuggling Eywa spores to Earth in order to destroy it.

X user MartianWyrdlord shared this theory and based it off Cameron’s comments about how the planet Pandora’s alleged goddess Eywa is in reality “A network in the mycelium of the forest.”

Earlier this month while addressing a fan theory about Eywa being a benevolent Skynet, Cameron shared, “I think that the Skynet allegory is true up to a point, although Skynet was created by humans to fight wars, and Eywa evolved naturally. She’s basically a network in the mycelium of the forest.”

“Each tree is essentially a neuron, and some perform input/output duties like the Tree of Souls and the Spirit Tree underwater. Some are just storage, some are processing. And then the mycelium is kind of the network, or what I call the Eywa-net. It’s a global supercomputer,” he explained. “Not an artificial intelligence, but probably analogous in a lot of functionality to a computer network.”

Taking these points as well as the illogical nature of different organisms allowing another one to invade its central nervous system, MartianWyrdlord shared his theory.

He began, “The neural queue never made sense to me. Why would animal life on Pandora evolve an open, cross-species connection that enables one organism to invade the central nervous system of another? What possible advantage does this confer? The downsides - infection pathway, loss of autonomy to predatory or parasitic organisms - are obvious.”

“Now that we know that it's because Eywa is a planetary-scale fungal parasite it makes a lot more sense,” he continued.

From there, he shared what he believes is Cameron’s endgame with the film series, “It also points towards an obvious endgame for the series. Jake Sully and his merry band of alien bioterrorists hijack a starship and return to Earth, carrying Eywa spores. They smuggle these into the solar system and past the planetary defenses, landing on the planet to plant the seeds that will infect Earth with a new Mother.”

“The spores take root, humans and other life forms begin to mutate as the infection takes hold, and a new Gaian Golden Age of ecological harmony takes hold as humanity is enslaved by the alien parasite, which asks only that the species give up its autonomy and renounce high technology, to be trapped for the rest of time in a state of hallucinatory primitivism,” he posited.

“It's possible that this is the Eywa parasite's entire purpose: a biotechnological Inhibitor that infects biospheres in order to prevent technological civilization from spreading beyond its home planet, designed as a weapon by some ancient race of engineers who didn't feel like sharing the Galaxy with competitors,” he concluded.

The YouTube channel 2nd Take offered an alternative theory where Eywa sees humans as a virus. And in order to defeat this virus, the channel posits, “In biology, the most successful way to defeat an enemy is to make them part of yourself. Look at the character of Spider and the fate of Jake Sully, we see that humans are capable of adapting to Pandora. Eywa doesn’t reject them if they are willing to accept her rules. Jake Sully went from an outsider to a leader because his consciousness was completely transferred into a Na’vi body connected to the network. A theory gaining popularity suggests Eywa might try to assimilate humanity, not destroy, but change our nature.”

“If humans gain the ability to physically connect to Eywa’s network via Avatars or biomodification, the war will end,” it posits. “Anyone who has once felt that all-encompassing unity with the planet can no longer pull the trigger for a corporation. This is the strategy of aggressive peace: Eywa could hack human nature replacing our greed with a thirst for balance.”

It then states, “We know that Earth in the world of Avatar is dying. The ecology is destroyed. What if Eywa’s goal is not just to protect Pandora, but to help Earth? Imagine where a scenario where seeds from the Tree of Souls or spores of this global network are delivered to our planet, not as a weapon, but as a cure. Eywa could become the architect of Earth’s restoration, jumpstarting the regeneration of the biosphere. Of course, this would mean the end of human civilization in the technocratic form we know it. We would have to accept Eywa’s laws to become part of the global mycelium, a single network of life.”

NEXT: Zoe Saldaña Explains Why Her ‘Avatar’ Character Is A Racist



