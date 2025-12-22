Fandom Pulse

These underperform-overperform estimates are nonsense, just giving the press something to write about. All the studio executives care about are profits. With an estimated $346 million global take on opening weekend and the big late December holidays ahead, Avatar 3 will easily break the billion dollar mark.

But the press usually ignores two important details. First, 3/4 of the sales are overseas - where the studio gets much less of the swag than from domestic sales.

Second, the costs of this Avatar are insane: production cost of $350-400 million, perhaps another $150m for marketing. It needs over a billion to break even. Much more if most of the sales continue to be overseas.

This is Hollywood’s last chance to have a profit blockbuster in this horrible year. I hope for their failure. Only that could dent the walls of this great Leftist fortress.

