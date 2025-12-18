Avatar director James Cameron is not happy with President Donald Trump and his administration and he’s even more frustrated his environmentalist propaganda films are not having a greater effect.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron was asked if he was frustrated that his films weren’t having a greater impact on pushing environmentalist policy issues.

He answered, “I’m not frustrated that Avatar isn’t solving it.”

He then disparaged President Trump describing him as the “most narcissistic asshole in history since [expletive] Nero. Yeah, you can quote that.”

While he said he’s not frustrated that Avatar is not solving what he views as an existential crisis, he did share what does frustrate him, “I’m frustrated because the human race seems to be delusional about what they think is going to happen next. We are going backwards. But who’s to say we wouldn’t be going backwards even faster if it wasn’t for these films?”

“There isn’t an alternative Earth without Avatar we can point to and say, ‘It made this measurable difference.’ What we can say is the Avatar films are on the right side of history,” he explained.

Cameron is no stranger to trashing trump. Back in 2016 Cameron premiered an environmentalist propaganda film at the Democratic National Convention and reacted to Trump promising to tear up the Paris climate agreement as “incredibly reckless and dangerous.” He also described him as a “madman.”

In 2017, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Cameron described the entire administration as “insane” when he commented on Trump greenlighting the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines. He said, “he nominated a guy to run the EPA [Scott Pruitt] who has eight lawsuits against the EPA, and refuses to recuse himself from those lawsuits! It’s basically the upside-down world right now, and the kind of dialogue coming out of these guys sounds like George Orwell. Alternate facts? There’s no such thing as an alternate fact! These people are insane. But I’m keeping my head down, doing the stuff that I thought I would be doing if Hillary was elected. I’m making my Avatar films, I’m doing my climate work, I’m doing my sustainable agriculture work. You can only do what you can do.”

In February of this year, he reacted to Trump’s win in 2024 and the beginning of his second term saying, “I see a turn away from everything decent. America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.”

