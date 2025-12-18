Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Dec 18

Does James Cameron have any children with drug problems?

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Dec 18

The only narcissistic asshole I’m seeing here, is James Cameron.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture