Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burn Enough's avatar
Burn Enough
Jun 5, 2025

Nick mentioned that this classic IP is among the top 3.

Here are my 5 guesses:

- Hammer's Slammers

- The Forever War

- Armor

- Bolo

- Falkenberg's Regiment

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture