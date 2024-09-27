Author Nation is a four-day event in Las Vegas, NV, with the stated intent of helping authors build their businesses. One of many author conferences around the country, this one focuses a lot on the self-publishing independent side of things, featuring many authors who have successfully built their own platforms. Unfortunately, politics prevailed in the event, as Ember War and Baen Books author Richard Fox was canceled for his refusal to play the game of evil gender ideology pronouns.

Independent author conferences have sprung up regularly over the last several years after so many have made incredibly profitable careers by publishing their own works. With so many eager to learn how to jumpstart an independent career, conferences from industry veterans have grown as a result. Author Nation is one of the latest, featuring many heavy-hitting sci-fi authors like Kevin J. Anderson, J.N. Chaney, Chris Kennedy, and Craig Martelle. They also host people from various author services, such as Lulu Publishing and the Written Word Media marketing group.

Richard Fox is one of the authors who was tapped to speak for the convention. Fox came to prominence with his action-packed sci-fi series, The Ember War, in 2015. The series featured humanity fighting back after an alien invasion devastated Earth. The 10-book series has sold hundreds of thousands of copies, and his spinoff series won the Dragon Award for Best Military Science Fiction.

Baen Books noticed Richard Fox because of his excellent action-oriented writing and teamed him with science fiction legend David Weber to work in his Ascent to Empire Series. Fox also has a solo series out with Baen Books, The Shattered Star Legacy, which gives Star Wars a run for its money in epic space opera.

For Author Nation, Richard Fox would have been a smart choice to speak as he’s been able to create an incredible career independently and also work with one of the most respected traditional publishers in the field, Baen Books. However, the organization couldn’t keep identity politics or evil gender ideology out of their panels.

When Richard Fox received his panelist survey for speaking, he found some standard form items such as “tell us about you” and a field to put in a website and social media handle. The form also had a field for pronouns.

Richard Fox is a vocal conservative in the science fiction sphere. Since requested pronouns are an absurdity aimed at appealing to leftist, mentally ill people, Fox chose to mock the question rather than take it seriously in the private survey. He filled out the form with “f***/off,” as he rightly didn’t want to play the game of gender politics for a conference that is supposed to be about business.

Despite this being private and not bothering anyone except for Author Nation’s attempt to bother Richard Fox with their politics, he received a call later in the evening after filling out the form. He was told the “ethics and safety committee” removed him from the panel.

The Author Nation website does not list any “ethics and safety committee” nor any “rules of conduct.” Richard Fox was targeted because of a private correspondence by fiat without any knowledge of any rules ahead of time that would exclude him from the convention. It’s clear Author Nation is hateful and bigoted toward conservatives and Christians with this action.

Gender ideology and pronoun confusion are indeed evil and should not be tolerated. Archbishop Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland spoke on the topic, “God did create, as I just said, and Genesis tells us, God created the first man and woman in his image and likeness. He created them male and female. He created them.”

He continued, “And we are in the image of likeness of God. So, the enemy despises the image of God in us as God made us. And I quite honestly think a lot of this insanity with the gender ideology today is, again, another attack on the image of God in each one of us, individually in each one of us,” he continued. “And the idea that we can redefine ourselves, and even redesign ourselves rather than accept that we have come from the hand of the creative God is indicative of this.”

Author Nation must rectify this and issue Richard Fox an apology for one, including a push toward evil gender ideology when it has nothing to do with a conference, and two, for targeting and canceling him for refusing to play the game.

