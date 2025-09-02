Author Lee Strobel recently appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show and shared his theory as to why Satan targets Hollywood.

After sharing the two biggest mistakes he believes people make about the demonic realm that being it doesn’t exist and it has more power than it actually does, Strobel shared his theory on why Satan targets Hollywood, “If Satan were smart, which he is, would he go around the country and around the world trying to possess or bother average every day people? Well, you know, what? Much more efficient to go to Hollywood and to influence a bunch of people there who are very influential there in, let’s say, the entertainment industry. And let’s say he encourages them to create films and television shows are funny, and that are creative, and fun. But there’s an underlying message to them. That there’s a normalization of immoral activity that makes it normal. Because when we laugh it opens us up to various possibilities. When we laugh our defenses come down.”

He then brought up Friends as an example, “So I’m thinking of a wonderful, funny TV show like Friends. Remember Friends the TV show? It was on TV for years. Very popular show. But underlying that is a very ugly sexual ethic that normalizes multiple sexual partners and that sort of thing. The kind of thing that Satan would love to inculcate into American culture.

He elaborated, “And you know what? I think it’s much more efficient for Satan to influence moviemakers and TV makers in Hollywood to create products that feed us stuff that without us even realizing it open us up to the occult, open us up to immoral activity, normalize it in ways that-. ‘Well, if Monica can do that on Friends, I can certainly have sex on the first date with this guy I meet.’”

After Tucker shared his own experience and observations of Hollywood specifically a lot of bad fruits including “wrecked relationships, kids who hate them, trans kids, [and] drug problems,” he asked if it was a fair way to assess the industry.

Strobel answered, “I think because it is logical that if Satan were to influence a culture in a mass way that that is a logical way that he would do it. And, oh, guess what, by the way, look at all the dysfunction we see in that community. It does seem to match up.”

Christ made similar comments as documented in the Gospel of Matthew. He said, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but underneath are ravenous wolves. By their fruits you will know them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Just so, every good tree bears good fruit, and a rotten tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a rotten tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire. So by their fruits you will know them.”

