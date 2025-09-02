Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Sep 3

The Big Bang Theory did a lot of damage.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Sep 3

I don't think it was friends as much as it was Sex in the city.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture