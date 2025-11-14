Auroch Digital Hires Woke Activist Alanah Pearce For 'Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II'
Auroch Digital announced that it hired woke activist Alanah Pearce as a voice actor for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun II.
In a post to X the company announced, “We’re excited to reveal that Nyra Veyrath will be voiced by Alanah Pearce! Like everyone here at Auroch Digital, Alanah has been a longtime fan of Warhammer 40,000.”
Pearce is an outspoken feminist and woke activist. She infamously claimed that having a 2-year-old is a “situational disability” for game accessibility last year.
In an upload to YouTube, Pearce said, “It counts as a disability where Elden Ring is concerned if you have a kid. You have a 2-year-old, you’re trying to play Elden Ring, you can’t pause. That is a situational disability that you have where the game not having the option for you to be able to pause, for example, is a hindrance for your particular disability, a situational disability.”
She continued, “You may need to pause to stop your kid from putting a fork into a socket, a power outlet.”
Pearce has also attempted to mock complaints about feminism being injected into video games. She mocked individuals noticing intersectional feminist propaganda in video games writing on X in 2019, “Can’t wrap my head around the idea that because Wolfenstein: Youngblood has female leads it is exclusively “for feminists”. I’ve been playing games my whole life and not once have I thought ‘this has a male lead, guess I shouldn’t play it!’ If I did, I wouldn’t have played much.”
In 2021, she encouraged her followers to donate money to the pro-LGBTQ+ group The Trevor Project and Able Gamers Charity.
Earlier in 2021, she wrote, “Aspiring trans writers: I have the time to take on one more mentee right now, and in celebration of #TransVisibilityDay, would love to find a trans man or woman who is interested in games media. If that’s you, please reply to this tweet with a link to something you have written!”
In July 2024, Pearce made a video where she announced she lives a disordered life. She said, “Essentially I’m not straight and that’s not something that I had ever hidden in any capacity. I feel like I always made it pretty obvious. I’m very, very luck and that I felt no pressure and I had no identity struggles and it’s something I’ve known my entire life and my family doesn’t care.”
She later declared, “As for what my identity is — I don’t care about labels, I don’t care what you want to call it — I think the term that fits me best based on the literal description is pansexual.”
The wokies are trying to stage a stealth comeback, we can't let them. I knew they were going to try this.
Her love for Warhammer 40k is probably as genuine as her hair color.
In this case the game might have been better served by playing as a Sister of Silence.