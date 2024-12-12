Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 12, 2024

If you can't make choices and have to follow a limited set of directives, you aren't in a free world game. You are in a tyrant's game.

Yet another way for asshats to push politically correct LGBT+ nonsense.

You aren't selling a game. You are selling a movie.

Patrick Abbott
Dec 12, 2024

Great, another interactive movie.

