Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ peak Steam player counts are 27.5% lower than BioWare’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Back at the beginning of November, Veilguard hit a peak player count of 89,418 in its first weekend.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows only hit a peak player count of 64,825 in its first weekend. That’s 27.5% lower than Veilguard.

Electronic Arts would admit that Dragon Age: The Veilguard was a failure and missed sales expectation by nearly 50%.

The company stated, “Separately, Dragon Age engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50% from the company’s expectations.”

Nevertheless, Ubisoft is presenting a front that the game’s release has been a success. The company shared on Saturday that the game reached 2 million players.

On top of this, Tom Henderson claims that Ubisoft sources informed him that the game hit 2.2 million players by its second day and claimed the game will likely achieve 6 million players “in its first month on its trajectory.”

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern also alleges that Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Cote sent out an email to Ubisoft staff claiming that PC sales for the game are only 27% of all sales, the game is “a top 1st day launch title on PSN,” its “revenue is #2 after Valhalla,” and it has the “most player engagement, most wishlisted [Ubisoft] title of all time.”

What do you make of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Steam player counts and Ubisoft’s claims about 2 million players for the game?

