For me, today’s biggest story is William Shatner talking a Star Trek return. You might know I’m a huge Star Trek fan, and I’m skeptical that he could come up with a viable return after Generations, and skeptical he can pull it off at his age. One reader mentioned the possibility of animation though — which could work and Trek has a tradition of. What do you think?

