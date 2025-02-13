Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist's avatar
Caffeinated Thomist
Feb 13, 2025

Sounds like they started with the same male/female protagonist system of the last few games and then decided to make the male an optionally gay definitely not George Floyd fantasy non samurai with a different playstyle.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture