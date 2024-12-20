Jonathan Dumont, the Creative Director for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, recently promoted the game by claiming their upcoming female protagonist, Naoe, is “the fastest Assassin we ever made.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Nick Romano, Dumont stated, “Naoe’s the fastest Assassin we ever made. She runs super fast, she has a lot of gadgets to keep her stealth so that she doesn't have to fight often. We wanted to satisfy that for players that come in for that ninja-Assassin game.”

Dumont also shared that when Naoe is running atop rooftops she will run like Naruto, “We do have a run on top of buildings that has a little bit of a wink-wink to it.”

As for what Naoe’s story will be, Dumont revealed that she comes into contact with a young boy named Junjiro and that he is “the future Naoe hopes Japan will be.”

However, her story to achieve this hope begins on the path of revenge, “She will start a bit of a path of vengeance or fulfilling a promise that she made to her family. As she discovers a world in need, she begins to really value the community values her father taught. Can she make a better world? [She realizes] they are people who cannot defend themselves, which is tied a little bit more to the models of the [Assassin] Brotherhood.”

Dumont added, “[Naoe] was shielded by her father from what’s happening in the world, and it comes crashing down. She is pushed into war. She doesn’t know much about her origins. Her father’s been training her, but she doesn’t know much about her mother, who’s been gone. But as a cool proverb from Japan says, ‘a frog in a well knows nothing of the sea.’ She is tossed into the real world, and through that, she will learn that she is not just a shinobi, that there is a little bit of a lineage or at least some mystery about some sort of different type of shinobi. They’re Assassins, so she’s somewhat linked to that.”

Romano also revealed that “Naoe is more hotheaded” compared to the other protagonist, Yasuke.

This latest information about the game comes in the wake of an AMA on Reddit where Dumont revealed the game features a Canon mode that removes player choice from the game.

He shared, “Choices come more into play when recruiting allies and romance some of the characters. Since the fan base is divided on branching dialogues, we have incorporated an option called CANON MODE which allows you to play the game with choices already made for you, to give you a choice free experience. Hope this makes it fun for everyone.”

However, while the game will feature choices about recruiting allies and romance, it does not appear to affect the overall story of the game, Associate Narrative Director Brooke Davies revealed, “The story of Shadows culminates in a single, cannon ending. That said there are many unique paths leading to this point, and in particular that will determine who is (and isn’t) at your side along the way.”

What do you make of Ubisoft touting Naoe as the fastest Assassin ever?

