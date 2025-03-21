It looks like this weekend is a race to the bottom for what’s going to fail harder: Snow White or Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. What do you think will hurt more for corpo entertainment?

Start your weekend off right with a great book, The Demon’s Eye available now on Amazon. Classic fantasy is back

!

We need your help to stay sustainable! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!